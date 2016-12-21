This photo book captures the beauty of impermanence

Caught in pulsing states of desire, Beyond the Clouds, is a photo series capturing the starving sentiments of solitude – and every ember of lust and longing that comes along with it. The book, designed by renowned Japanese art director and graphic designer Hideki Nakajima, beautifully compiles photography by HART+LËSHKINA, and ultimately aims to unfold delicate layers of psychological experience.

As an artistic duo, HART+LËSHKINA professionally formed back in 2013 and have since served as visual creators to some of the world’s leading labels (clients have included Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss). This project, however, steps away from trend-charged consumerism and instead focuses on the raw simplicity of the senses, time and psychology. Flicking through the book’s haunting spreads, each subject is presented at varying states of vulnerability: cold, isolated, undressed. It becomes clear that the central theme of Beyond the Clouds is “the human body burdened by its own impermanence”, as each photograph ensues a motion of physical or psychological transition.

Not only does the project break away from comfort in concept, but also in production. As HART+LËSHKINA travelled, they shot subjects in Russia, France UK, Japan and the US. The intimate garments featured – stockings, tights, bra and night slip – were all found on the outskirts of Moscow, each carrying a naked anonymity and unique history. Pulling back the opalescent veil and delving into the intricate details, we posed a few questions to the photographers to find out more about the inspiration and ideas behind Beyond the Clouds.

First of all, tell us a bit about both of your photography backgrounds? Also, where are you from? Where are you based now?

HART+LËSHKINA: We live in New York but spend majority of the time traveling. Originally we are from Los Angeles and Moscow. We met in London and have been collaborating for four years now. We both started taking pictures in our early teens. Our main interest in photography is constructing open narratives that feel tactile, intimate, visceral and evocative. We are drawn to the grey area and tension between reality, illusion, dream and memory.

You are capturing impermanence in a permanent way – by immortalising these in a printed book. What draws you to impermanence and the transient nature of our selves?

HART+LËSHKINA: For us every photograph is all-pervadingly marked by impermanence. Susan Sontag’s most famous quote probably says it best: “to take a photograph is to participate in another person's mortality, vulnerability, mutability. Precisely by slicing out this moment and freezing it, all photographs testify to time's relentless melt.” We are interested in capturing the beauty of things imperfect, ephemeral, transitory – collecting and preserving them. Beyond the Clouds draws on the fundamental cycles of life and explores the extraordinary in the mundane with poetic subtlety. All the photographs are pastel and filled with light, however the subject matter is heavy and is at odds with this surface. The images display impermanence and allude to the passage of time.