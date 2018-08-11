Kanye West has earned a lifetime Pornhub subscription for his loyalty

Kanye West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show on Thursday night, discussing the recent controversy around his support of Donald Trump, his wife Kim Kardashian’s successful appeal against Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence, and then the really important stuff: what Pornhub category is his personal favourite.

When asked whether having his daughter, North West, has changed his attitudes towards women, Kanye answered in the negative. “No, I still look at Pornhub," he said, displaying his signature openness. “Blacked is my favorite category.”

Despite Kimmel trying to steer the conversation away from the rapper’s NSFW browsing habits, Kanye carried on, going deeper (ahem) on his particular preference for Blacked. “A lot of black on white, obviously,” he explained. “My own reality.”

While the porn-based revelations may have made for some uncomfortable viewing across America, Pornhub (and Blacked) CEO, Greg Lansky, must have been over the moon. In fact, he’s since shown his appreciation of Kanye’s support by reaching out to the rapper on Twitter and offering him a free lifetime membership.

“We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years,” read a tweet on the Pornhub Twitter account. “A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye.”