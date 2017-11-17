St. Vincent drops galactic new video for ‘Pills’

St. Vincent has premiered her latest visual from her vinyl-slick album MASSEDUCTION, “Pills”.

The video features some futuristic humanoids a la the Jetsons ingesting pills, dancing like erotic dolls. It’s very much in the same titular, hyperreal world of videos like “New York” and the freaky cosmetic surgery in “Los Ageless”.

“I think there’s a mania to the video that feels like a psychedelic Adderall rush,” Annie Clark told Tidal of the Phillipa Price-directed video. “I think it speaks to a very specific kind of Americana – an American anxiety, a uniquely American anxiety. And I love the use of gestural dance, and gestural dance in unison, which I think is very powerful.”

“There’s an archetype that I’ve been playing with for a long time… the mommy’s little helper archetype. But this is a future version of that, where people’s faces are blue – just like a parallel universe.”

Watch the video via TIDAL below.