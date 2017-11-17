Watch Yaeji’s dazzling new video for ‘Raingurl’

Yaeji brings her brolly to the club in the video for “Raingurl”, a highlight from her acclaimed new EP released this month.

The New York-based producer has announced herself as one of electronic music’s most exciting prospects this year, with a pair of EPs blending house and techno with softly-sung vocals in Korean and English.

Yaeji describes “Raingurl” as a tribute to those moments in the club when you find yourself lost in introspection – watch the video below, and listen to a mix she put together for Dazed this month here.