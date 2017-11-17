Listen to Jaden Smith’s new album ‘SYRE’

Jaden Smith – actor, musician, existentialist thought-machine – has finally released his debut full-length studio album Syre.

The mammoth 17-track album features collaborations with A$AP Rocky and Raury, and includes previously released songs “Batman”, “Fallen” and “Watch Me”. It also features 14 other unreleased tracks including “Lost Boy”, “Breakfast” and “Rapper”.

Despite this big music drop, Jaden has yet to fulfil his promise of a K-pop debut, which he revealed earlier this year, along with news that he was “dropping a single” in the realms of K-pop.

Outside of music, Jaden appeared in a Bruce Weber-shot fashion campaign for Louis Vuitton, as the face of the brand’s A/W17 collection alongside Riley Keough just a few months ago. He also more recently lent his voice to Ezra Koenig’s cartoon series Neo Yokio. You can read our interview with Koenig on Neo Yokio here.

Just a few weeks ago, Jaden’s sister Willow Smith dropped her first LP The 1st, a folky, feminist collection of music.

You can listen to the whole album on Spotify below.