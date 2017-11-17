Listen to our new Radar Radio show with Rina Sawayama

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by Matt Barnett, we were joined in the studio by pop musician Rina Sawayama. The London-based artist discussed her new mini-album, Rina and what it’s like growing up in the digital age before running us through three seminal tracks from her youth: Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me”, “Bring Me To Life” from Evanescence and J-Pop star Utada Hikaru’s “Automatic”.

This month's tracklist features new tunes from favourites like Karyyn, Endgame and Sega Bodega as well as unreleased bits from newcomers Haich and Malibu. We close the show out on a track from Hyperdub newly released compilation of rare video game music.

