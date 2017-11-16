Artists and friends pay tribute to Lil Peep

Abra, Ty Dolla $ign and Alice Glass pay tribute to the emo rapper after he died, aged 21
At just 21, Lil Peep (real name Gustav Åhr) had four impressive mixtapes under his belt. He released music via SoundCloud and YouTube and soon found himself a massive following, racking up millions of plays. His debut album Come Over When You're Sober had garnered attention for his bruising and revealing lyrics detailing his struggles with anxiety, love, depression and drug use. He often stated that making music had helped him with all of the above.
As the news of his untimely passing spreads, it’s clear his work earned him respect from a legion of famous peers. Here are the top tributes to him online:
RICH CHIGGA
R.I.P. Lil Peep. im glad i got to meet you when we were in dc, this shit is crazy.— Brian (@richchigga) November 16, 2017
ABRA
RIP PEEP REST IN PARADISE SWEET BOY— bad fairy (@abra) November 16, 2017
RIFF RAFF
iM DiSGUSTED WiTH LiFE MY FRiENDS ARE SAYiNG LiL PEEP DiED i DONT WANT TO BELiEVE it he had such a bright future omg I just saw him we just we freestyling in my hotel and he said we should get matching tattoos so I did he was fearless and unfazed omg I don’t like this idk pic.twitter.com/6RXXOlOWGF— RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) November 16, 2017
LIL YACHTY
R.I.P Lil Peep Dawg— king of the youth (@lilyachty) November 16, 2017
POST MALONE
in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017
DOUNIA
Nah I really can't believe lil peep died— dune -Ya (ya ya ) (@dounia) November 16, 2017
CLAMS CASINO
RIP Lil Peep. I️ am thankful for the inspiration you have given me with your music. https://t.co/tDt9glJJ4u— Clams Casino (@clammyclams) November 16, 2017
CHASE ORTEGA
I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck— Chase (@RealChaseOrtega) November 16, 2017
ALICE GLASS
🖤sending my love to lil peep’s family and everyone in the gothboiclique— ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) November 16, 2017
TY DOLLA $IGN
Lil peep wtfffffffffff bro I'm sick❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) November 16, 2017
MARIANNE ELOISE
❤️❤️❤️— marianne eloise (@marianne_eloise) November 16, 2017
lil peep was so fucking special and kind but very clearly struggling. talk to your loved ones. have difficult conversations. try and help them to help themselves. look after yourselves today and always. pic.twitter.com/gHV6qr2bWX
TRAVIS BARKER
RIP LIL PEEP 💔— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) November 16, 2017
FATHER
rip lil peep 😞— father (@father) November 16, 2017
LIL B
I remember Lil peep telling me he is against the sexual abuse of women and people in the music industry... I will continue to push his vision thank you - Lil B— Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) November 16, 2017
PETE WENTZ
Lil Peep forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yng5ABM0UL— pw (@petewentz) November 16, 2017