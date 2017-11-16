Artists and friends pay tribute to Lil Peep

At just 21, Lil Peep (real name Gustav Åhr) had four impressive mixtapes under his belt. He released music via SoundCloud and YouTube and soon found himself a massive following, racking up millions of plays. His debut album Come Over When You're Sober had garnered attention for his bruising and revealing lyrics detailing his struggles with anxiety, love, depression and drug use. He often stated that making music had helped him with all of the above.

As the news of his untimely passing spreads, it’s clear his work earned him respect from a legion of famous peers. Here are the top tributes to him online:

RICH CHIGGA