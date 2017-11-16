Lil Peep has passed away aged 21

Lil Peep has passed away at just 21-years-old, reportedly on Wednesday evening (November 15). His manager, Chase Ortega, confirmed the news on social media.

“I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck,” he tweeted.

Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, grew up in New York. He garnered a legion of fans for his buzzing, fresh blend of emo, trap and hip-hop that he released across Soundcloud and YouTube, including his 2015 project LIL PEEP PART ONE, and mixtapes Hellboy and Crybaby.

He wrote candidly, from the heart, and shared his battle with depression and mental illness, love, drug use and sexuality through his music. Peep’s debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One), came out in August.

The artist was scheduled to perform in Tucson, Arizona but the show was cancelled before the news emerged.

Artists including Abra, Rich Chigga, Post Malone and Lil B have paid tribute to their friend and fellow artist.

“In the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person,” Post Malone wrote. “Your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same. I love you bud. Forever.”

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed. Rest in peace, Peep.