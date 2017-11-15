Listen to Björk’s lush new song ‘Blissing Me’

Björk has shared “Blissing Me”, the second single from her upcoming ninth album Utopia.

Like “The Gate” in September, “Blissing Me” continues Björk’s infatuation with all things light, with the song characterised by flutes, lush string instruments, wandering beats from album co-producer Arca.

Utopia is about a search for paradise in an unstable world. “It is definitely about that search – and about being in love,” Björk told Dazed in a recent cover story. “Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

Utopia is out on November 24. Listen to “Blissing Me” below.