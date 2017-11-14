Jai Paul makes long-awaited return – in a property magazine

Jai Paul has spent the last three years out of the spotlight, doing whatever the enigmatic Jai Paul does. Now he’s made his first appearance in a long time – being photographed in a property developer’s magazine.

The musician, along with his brother A. K. Paul, has found a permanent home for their Paul Institute, taking over a former building used as a nightclub for BBC staff in White City, west London. According to Property Week, the brothers will use the space to house its collective of musicians and artists, supporting new British talent.

Long-term associate and artist Muz Azar told Property Week: “West London is the place where it all started for us and we can’t think of a more suitable place than the Rotunda to call our new home.”

Last year, an ad seeking design interns for the Paul Institute appeared online, though very little else is known about their venture.

Jai Paul released two official tracks back in 2011 and 2012, with no seemingly creative output since. An unmastered collection of demos was leaked via Bandcamp in April 2013, but it was quickly removed. A. K. Paul dropped his debut “Landcruisin’” last year, and has worked with NAO, Jessie Ware and Miguel on productions.

Read the full article on Property Week, and revisit our feature tracing the influence of Jai Paul on modern music. Otherwise keep doing your weird, elusive thing, Pauls.