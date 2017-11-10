Metropolitan Police to end use of controversial ‘Form 696’

Form 696 – a controversial document that has long been accused of racially profiling events that cater to black audiences – has finally been repealed following a request from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to review the form in September.

The form, which was introduced in 2005, forced event organisers to specify the type of music that is expected to be played at their shows. It was said to result in London’s Metropolitan Police preventing certain shows deemed to be a crime risk from going ahead. Before the form was revised in 2008, it asked event programmers questions including, “Is there a particular ethnic group attending? If ‘yes’, please state group” and “Music style to be played/performed (e.g. bashment, R&B, garage)”. Genres like grime have been targeted by the form, which critics have said has inhibited the genre’s growth.