Watch Lana Del Rey, Courtney Love in Leonard Cohen tribute

Lana Del Rey joined Adam Cohen in a tribute concert for his father, Leonard Cohen, at the Belle Centre in Montreal last night. The duo performed an emotional version of “Chelsea Hotel #2” which first appeared on Cohen’s album New Skin for The Old Ceremony in 1974.
Cohen, who passed away a year ago at the age of 82, was memorialised by an impressive lineup of legendary acts. Courtney Love sang “Everybody Knows”, and Sting, Elvis Costello, and Feist also performed. Last year they released a cover of Cohen’s “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye”.
Del Rey, who has discussed the impact Cohen’s work had on her, had already released a cover of the song with a music video back in 2013. One year ago she posted a moving tribute to the singer on her Instagram account after the news of his death with the caption: “I’d be lying if I said it didn't kind of break my heart that I never got to tell you how much you changed me.”
