Kelela gets chained up by her own dreads in ‘Blue Light’

Kelela has released a new video for her ethereal track “Blue Light”, taken from her acclaimed debut album Take Me Apart.

The video is packed with arresting visuals. Under the artistic vision of director Helmi, we see the singer laid bare, glowing, becoming tangled in a web of her growing locks.

“Baby, keep the blue light on,” she sings. “My chains, they come falling down, down.”

The new video made its debut earlier today on television, via BET Soul and BET Her. Its release comes ahead of the premiere of ALL IT TOOK, a new short film by Kelela, at the New Museum in New York City on November 12.

Watch “Blue Light” below.