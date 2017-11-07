Someone tried to sell Sia’s nudes, Sia leaks them herself

Sia has one-upped a website selling her creepy, long distance lens nudes by posting them herself on Twitter. The photo, which was shot without her consent or knowledge, was for sale on a website charging to unpixelate the image. The watermark for paparazzi agency FameFlyNet is visible on the image.

Not wanting to let anyone make money off non-consensual images of her nude body, Sia, famously protective of her image and privacy, posted the image herself on Twitter with the caption: “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

Everyday is Christmas is also the name of Sia’s upcoming holiday-themed album that will feature ten original festive songs. The cover features Maddie Ziegler – the Dance Moms kid who appears across the singer’s music video oeuvre – in a red and green wig with a bow headband. It will be released on November 17.