Björk is giving away cryptocurrency with her new album

Björk is allowing fans to buy her new album Utopia with a variety of cryptocurrencies – but now it appears that fans can receive some of their own.

The Icelandic artist has teamed up with Blockpool, a London-based company, to make the album available for pre-order via Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dashcoin, and AudioCoin alongside more conventional currencies. If fans purchase the album with one of these cryptocurrencies, they’ll receive 100 AudioCoins in return, The Times reports (via The FADER).

AudioCoins have existed for two years now and are specifically aimed at the music industry. The 100 coins will be deposited into an e-wallet, whether they can be kept, sold, or converted into other cryptocurrencies. Fans who share Björk’s music can receive additional AudioCoins.

The coins are currently worth $0.25 USD, though the value can fluctuate. The initiative seems to be a way to introduce more casual audiences to the world of cryptocurrency.

Utopia is out November 24 and can be pre-ordered here. Stream its first single “The Gate” below.