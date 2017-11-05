See Fever Ray’s new videos for ‘Mustn’t Hurry’ & ‘Wanna Sip’

The Knife’s Karin Dreijer released her second solo album as Fever Ray, the erotically-charged, haunting Plunge, last week. Now there’s two videos from album tracks “Mustn’t Hurry” and “Wanna Sip”.

“Wanna Sip” dropped late on Friday (November 3): the pink-washed visual focuses on a demonic-looking Dreijer, with long talons and a crusty face.

“I’m kinda hooked on your scent,” she sings on the frantic track. “Something made a little opening / I wanna come inside.”

“Mustn’t Hurry” continues with the creepy vibe, featuring Dreijer in layers of crusted makeup, examining a metal speculum in a short video loop.

These two videos follow the Martin Falck-directed “To The Moon And Back”.

Plunge is Dreijer’s first solo release in eight years - read our exploration of Fever Ray’s spectral electronica, and hauntingly beautiful record about death, depression and motherhood here.