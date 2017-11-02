Mac DeMarco is selling his old sofa for charity

*Dog and blanket not included with sale of couch*
Fans of big Mac: the couch that Mac DeMarco wrote his LP 2 on is up on eBay for a very good cause.
Arbutus Records, a Montreal-based label, listed the old sofa for auction. If a little ratty and worn, it’s an opportunity to own a unique piece of memorabilia. The listing also details that the proceeds will go to Rock Camp for Girls Montreal.
“This has been living at the Arbutus Records loft for many years now, where Bisou the dog has slept on it every night, and we’re getting rid of it. Bisou will be sad to see it go,” the ad reads.
Start bidding on Mac DeMarco's old couch!! Pick up from Montreal/Outremont area ;) https://t.co/7qOfoC81v6@Msldemarcopic.twitter.com/aV4sv1WKq9— Arbutus Records (@arbutusrecords) November 1, 2017
The Canada-based rock camp is described on its website as a music program where girls, women, and gender non-conforming people can “learn about social justice and what it is like to create their own rock single, through a series of workshops given by local organisations and artists in a safe space that promotes inclusiveness, self-expressions and fosters values of feminism, anti-oppression and openness.”
In October, the This Old Dog musician auctioned off test pressings of his 2012 album Rock and Roll Night Club to raise funds for relief and aid work following Hurricane Maria.
The auction goes on until November 8 – at time of writing, the couch had 72 bids, with the price at $305.
Music-wise, Mac is said to have a record with the Flaming Lips in the works.
Check the listing here, and find out more about Rock Camp for Girls Montreal here