Mac DeMarco is selling his old sofa for charity

Fans of big Mac: the couch that Mac DeMarco wrote his LP 2 on is up on eBay for a very good cause.

Arbutus Records, a Montreal-based label, listed the old sofa for auction. If a little ratty and worn, it’s an opportunity to own a unique piece of memorabilia. The listing also details that the proceeds will go to Rock Camp for Girls Montreal.

“This has been living at the Arbutus Records loft for many years now, where Bisou the dog has slept on it every night, and we’re getting rid of it. Bisou will be sad to see it go,” the ad reads.