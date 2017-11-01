Lana Del Rey cuts Harvey Weinstein-inspired ‘Cola’ from tour

‘Obviously I don't feel comfortable with it now’
Lana Del Rey’s 2012 tune “Cola” was notorious for that line where she says her “pussy tastes like Pepsi cola”. There were also waves of rumours at the time – and recently due to the growing number of abuse allegations – that the song’s “Harvey” was Harvey Weinstein.
“I got sweet taste for men who're older / It's always been so it’s no surprise / Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds / And it’s making me crazy / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.”
Now, the singer has said she’ll be dropping the song from any future sets, out of respect for the women who have spoken of the years of abuse, harassment and assault they have experienced allegedly at the hands of producer Weinstein.
“When I wrote that song I suppose I had like like a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston type of character,” she told MTV News. “I envisioned a benevolent diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual. I thought it was funny at the time. I obviously find it really sad now, and I support the women who have come forward and think they're really brave for doing that.”
She asserted that it would be “retired” for good: “Obviously I don’t feel comfortable with it now,” she said. “I thought of that right away.”
Del Rey, a recent Dazed cover star, will embark on a tour with Kali Uchis and Jhene Aiko January 2018.
Allegations continue to mount against Weinstein, and today, six women came forward to accuse producer and director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct.