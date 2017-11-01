Lana Del Rey cuts Harvey Weinstein-inspired ‘Cola’ from tour

Lana Del Rey’s 2012 tune “Cola” was notorious for that line where she says her “pussy tastes like Pepsi cola”. There were also waves of rumours at the time – and recently due to the growing number of abuse allegations – that the song’s “Harvey” was Harvey Weinstein.

“I got sweet taste for men who're older / It's always been so it’s no surprise / Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds / And it’s making me crazy / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.”

Now, the singer has said she’ll be dropping the song from any future sets, out of respect for the women who have spoken of the years of abuse, harassment and assault they have experienced allegedly at the hands of producer Weinstein.