N.E.R.D. make their return with Rihanna-featuring new single

N.E.R.D. – the band made up of Pharrell Williams , Chad Hugo, and Shay Hayley – have made their return with a new single, “Lemon”, featuring Rihanna . Premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today (November 1), the track marks the first new N.E.R.D. material since their 2010 album Nothing.

Hints of the band’s return came this weekend when posters hinting at new music appeared around Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Earlier this year Pharrell also confirmed to the BBC that the band were working on new material, describing the music they were making as “feeling really good, really special.”

N.E.R.D. are scheduled to play at ComplexCon in November. Listen to “Lemon” below.