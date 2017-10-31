Check out the incredible artwork for Björk’s new album

Björk has revealed the release date and stunning cover art for her upcoming ninth album Utopia.

“I am so overwhelmingly humble while announcing my album Utopia is coming out end of Nov,” the Icelandic musician wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The album artwork was shot by “the warm extraordinary talented Jesse Kanda” with assistance “by me, James Merry, and Hungry.” She adds: “Thank you for telepathically getting me over the moon and Jupiter. Gratitudes to magical Arca for making the music of this album with me. What a profound and nourishing trip this has been!!! Thousandfold appreciation and headbowing.”

On Twitter, she revealed the specific release date was November 24.

Björk spoke to Dazed about Utopia in a cover story for our autumn issue, explaining that it was co-produced with Arca and sees her explore the concept of utopia. After the heartbreak” of her last album, 2015’s Vulnicura, Utopia is about rediscovering paradise. “Vulnicura was very, like, warts-and-all – you’re in the centre of something very personal,” she said. “I think I needed to zoom out and find a new manifesto.”

There’s no tracklist for Utopia yet, but it is available for pre-order. Last month Björk released “The Gate”, the first single from the album – watch its video below.