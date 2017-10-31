Hear a demonic new mixtape from London club producer Endgame

Endgame is a founding member of Bala Club, the collective making raw, brutal, cutting-edge club sounds and throwing some of the wildest and most musically daring parties in London’s underground community. He’s also the host of the Precious Metals show on NTS Radio, a go-to place to hear the latest permutations taking place within the experimental club scene. Last year he brought his cyborg rhythms to Hyperdub with the Flesh EP, and now he’s back with a mixtape just in time for Halloween called Consumed.

“The mixtape is me at my rawest and most brutal, but also heartfelt,” Endgame says. “I wanted to create an atmosphere that was bleak, but where there is hope in a demonic presence.”

Consumed sees the London-based DJ and producer team up with talent from the Bala Club crew and from the wider underground scene (including Blaze Kidd, Uli, Yayoyanoh, Organ Tapes, and Rules) and draws on proto-grime rhythms, cathartic nu-metal, and the piercing, ice-cold sound of drill. As Endgame explains, the mixtape was inspired by the comics of Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, iconic British body horror movie Hellraiser, late 90s nu-metal, and early 00s grime.

“It’s my most ambitious project to date, musically wanting to tear things apart and rebuild from the dismembered parts, like grotesque cenobites,” he adds, “My work has always been about embracing darkness, so it made sense for me to release on Halloween. It features some of my favourite vocalists, each bringing a different energy. They bring hope to the sense of impending doom.”

Listen below.