New York City is reportedly repealing its anti-dancing law

New York City’s notorious ‘Cabaret Law’, a 91-year-old rule that prohibits dancing in public venues selling food and drink, might finally be repealed, as the New York Times reports.

The Cabaret Law dates back to the Prohibition era and makes it illegal to host events involving dancers or dancing without a specific license. Since its introduction in 1926, the law has been a source of frustration amongst the city’s music scenes and nightlife industries. The licenses are hard to obtain, with less than 0.1% of bars and restaurants in New York City having one.

Critics having long claimed that it discriminates against African-American, Latin, and other ethnic minority communities, targeting jazz clubs and preventing singers like Billie Holiday and Ray Charles from performing in the city. For a long period, any venue hosting more than three musicians was shut down.

Furthermore, the law is seen as giving police an easy excuse to enter a nightclub, often resulting in massive fines for venue owners who are seen to be violating any codes. Additionally it has made it hard for vital spaces like queer clubs to exist, and has been claimed to push dance music and rave culture further underground and into potentially unsade and unregulated venues.