The only tracks you need to hear in October

Welcome to the latest installment of our monthly new music roundup.

Our playlist features the unexpected return of Fever Ray, an extra special Grimes and HANA collaboration (covering cult heroes Tegan & Sara under the name Trashique), a stunning new song from always-unpredictable UK producer SOPHIE, a left turn into guitar pop from experimental artist Nabihah Iqbal (formerly known as Throwing Shade), and an A-grade banger from ‘Black Marge Simpson’ Bbymutha.

Although we post these roundups at the end of every month, we actually update the playlist regularly for our subscribers – so make sure to follow us on Spotify and Apple Music if you can’t stand to wait for new tracks.

Otherwise, listen to the playlist below.