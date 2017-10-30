Frank Ocean threw a Paris Is Burning-themed 30th bday party

While you were celebrating Halloween, Frank Ocean was celebrating his 30th birthday. And man, did he do it in style – Paris Is Burning style. That’s right, Frank hosted a ball.

Film footage of the extravaganza has emerged on Twitter, depicting the singer wearing a tight cerise-hued tee (with one arm shorn off) and a pair of equally tight glittering trews, and walking down the runway with drag queen and Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum, Gia Gunn.

Other Drag Race stars such as Shangela and Kim Chi were also in attendance, along with Ocean’s friend and Odd Future co-founder Tyler, the Creator who also got involved in the runway action – he modelled a loud green printed suit and camel bucket hat.

As if things couldn’t get any better, internet personality and self-proclaimed “messy bitch” Joanne the Scammer was on hand to sing him “Happy Birthday”. Yass. According to her Instagram Stories, she was also involved in judging the ball.

To top it off, Ocean had an Eiffer Tower-shaped birthday cake – making the Paris Is Burning theme all the clearer.

It’s nice seeing Frank enjoy his birthday and nice, too, to see him embracing queer culture like this. ILY, Frocean <3.

If you haven’t seen it, you can watch Jennie Livingston’s 1990 documentary Paris is Burning here.