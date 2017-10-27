Listen to Fever Ray’s surprise-released new album

The Knife’s Karin Dreijer releases her second full-length Plunge, a follow-up to her 2009 self-titled debut

Text Selim Bulut

Just a week after releasing a new track “To the Moon and Back”, Fever Ray – the solo project of The Knife’s Karin Dreijer – has dropped her new album Plunge. Announced just yesterday, the album was recorded for the most part in Dreijer’s studio in Stockholm, and sees the musician and singer work with producers Paula Temple, Deena Abdelwahed, recent Dazed Mixer NÍDIA, Tami T, Peder Mannerfelt and Johannes Berglund. Plunge is a follow-up to Fever Ray’s self-titled debut, released in 2009. The album will be available physically via The Knife’s Rabid Records next year on February 28. Most excitingly, Fever Ray will also tour that year too. Read on for a statement about the record and listen to Plunge via Spotify or Apple Music.

Artist statement The decision to fall is harder than the fall itself It is a joy to meet you. I don’t know how to feel about that. But already my repetitions are beginning. Do I confuse itch and ache? Here’s this helpful quiz to discover which it is, dedicated to a global team of heartbroken self-diagnosers that stretches from the threadbare social democracies in the north to the liberated markets in the west. The object of the song is love and the subject of the song is loss, or object and subject are genetically alike. This is how it sounds, the excavated voice, the archaeological dig one thousand or eight years into the future, when the bodies preserved in this auditory mud have become exemplary of their time and can no longer hurt or help each other. Then I will know how to love you and be loved by you. The song, the lover, is interested in objectifying itself, herself. The lover objectifies herself as music. The song is a prosthesis that extends like a limb into the gut and pulls out the half-digested heart, it’s kind of gothic and kind of a shame. I learn gratefully in music that the decision to fall is harder than the fall itself, the anticipation of falling; I’m embarrassed by gravity is what I mean by “I put on weight”. The parent and the lover momentarily blurring, then some kind of travel sickness, and later I am home without remembering what happened. It used to bother me that violence is as intimate as love, but I see that you have resolved that problem by dissolving the two each into the other. Whatever is important to hide must be important. Whatever is important to forget.