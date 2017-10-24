Listen to our Radar Radio show with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we were joined by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. The American synthesist was performing with the London Contemporary Orchestra as part of the Organ Reframed series, which showcased the diversity of the organ beyond its associations with church music.

Besides interviewing Smith, we also talked to Hugo Brunt (co-Artistic Director and co-Principal Conductor of LCO) and James McVinnie (organist) about the project. Lastly, we also played a track from ambient musician Tim Hecker that was recorded on the night.

Elsewhere on the show we dropped some upcoming and unreleased rhythms from experimental club producers M.E.S.H. and Errorsmith, contortions from Portugal’s Dj Lycox, and cuts from the new King Krule and Corbin records.

Stream the show below, download it here