Hear Sega Bodega rescore Requiem For A Dream

Sega Bodega ’s music is defined by its unusual and intricate sound design and obtuse, futuristic club rhythms. But there’s another side to his musical personality, too – his love of soundtracks. It can be heard in his Soundtrack Series show on NTS Radio, where for an hour a month, the Glasgow producer dedicates a broadcast entirely to musical scores, most notably his three-part special focusing on the singular sound world of Studio Ghibli .

SS (2017), out November 3, is a nine-track mixtape of original compositions inspired by classic cinema. It’s made up of all-new original material made by Sega to rescore film trailers – longtime fans of the producer’s work will be familiar with its similar first instalment, SS (2015) , which reimagined music for movies like Akira, Eraserhead, and A Clockwork Orange. “The project serves as a total restart on creativity for me,” Sega says. “It forces me to reject regular timing and a typical structure or approach I would normally take to producing.”

The first taste of SS (2017) is the rescored “Requiem” – after Darren Aronofsky’s classic cult film – which actually dates back to the original 2015 release. “I wasn’t clicking with it and things weren't flowing for it to be a part of the first series,” he continues. “Shygirl also had this verse that I had been dying to use for something and it (without meaning to) had a strong correlation between the themes in Requiem for a Dream.”

Check out both the full track and Sega’s version of the trailer here, and read on for the full tracklist of new scores.