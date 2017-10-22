Lil B got jumped backstage but responded with love

Lil B was forced to cancel his performance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami, after allegedly being attacked by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The relentlessly positive rapper told the crowd that he was jumped by A Boogie and ten others after he “said something” about Boogie's music.

“A Boogie and his crew just jumped me in the back... But it's all love, I don't promote violence, I'm never with the violence, so it's all good,” he said. “I can't even do my show because they stole my shit... Just because somebody do something to y'all, doesn't mean you gotta retaliate. God is good, I'm alive. We all alive!”

Instead of performing Lil B said he would be seeking out a doctor. “I'm going to go see a doctor, make sure I'm all good,” he said, before walking offstage.

Videos are circulating which seem to show him on the ground being punched and kicked by a group of men, before he manages to walk away from the violence.