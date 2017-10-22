Lil B got jumped backstage but responded with love

“A Boogie and his crew just jumped me in the back... But it's all love, I don't promote violence, I'm never with the violence, so it's all good”
Lil B was forced to cancel his performance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami, after allegedly being attacked by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
The relentlessly positive rapper told the crowd that he was jumped by A Boogie and ten others after he “said something” about Boogie's music.
“A Boogie and his crew just jumped me in the back... But it's all love, I don't promote violence, I'm never with the violence, so it's all good,” he said. “I can't even do my show because they stole my shit... Just because somebody do something to y'all, doesn't mean you gotta retaliate. God is good, I'm alive. We all alive!”
Instead of performing Lil B said he would be seeking out a doctor. “I'm going to go see a doctor, make sure I'm all good,” he said, before walking offstage.
Videos are circulating which seem to show him on the ground being punched and kicked by a group of men, before he manages to walk away from the violence.
here's the video of lil b getting jumped by a boogie crew backstage at rolling loud pic.twitter.com/mXYBiREbwe— nobodys 🌑 (@NobodysVideo) October 22, 2017
damn lil b got jumped by a boogie backstage at rolling loud. heres the video— nobodys 🌑 (@NobodysVideo) October 22, 2017
b said he's goin to the hospital pic.twitter.com/0COWwrM5LK
In an interview with Dazed last year, Lil B said: “Love is music, love is what we’re doing now, love is a lot of things. A lot of things represent love. Being alive means love. I feel everything. I feel everything, so when you feel, you know you have emotions and everything. Music is a feeling. Music is energy, vibrations and sounds.”
Known as the God of social media rap and for being an all-around nice guy, Lil B uses his Facebook and Twitter channels to touch on topics like white supremacy, gun control, the history of slavery in the U.S and white privilege alongside his messages of positivity.
Travis Scott, onstage headlining the festival, said during his set: “Protect Lil B at all fucking costs, motherfucker” and online, fans and fellow musicians alike have been rallying around him.
Lil B might be the first ever nigga to forgive the niggas who just jumped him.. and then say he loves them and wishes them the most success.— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) October 22, 2017
i've been jumped before and i didn't get up afterwards and walk away looking like i was on vacation.— dadmosphere (@atmosphere) October 22, 2017
lil b is magical, obviously.
Protect Lil B At All Costs— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) August 30, 2012
The 28-year-old self-produced his most recent mixtape, Black Ken, back in August to major praise.
Meanwhile, disgraced rapper XXXTentacion, also performing at Rolling Loud, was filmed fighting with a fan. Back in July he also punched a fan in a similar altercation.