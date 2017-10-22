SZA is recording a new album with Mark Ronson & Tame Impala

SZA's debut album Ctrl, was notoriously delayed thanks to a combination of her own anxiety and pressure from her label – but in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, she revealed that she's already working on a second.

The eclectic singer, who has written for Rihanna, released her first EP, Z, in 2014, but her debut didn't hit shelves until June 2017. In the interview with the Times, she described the lengthy process. After two years of delays she had written more than 200 songs before her label stepped in and took her harddrive away from her to put together Ctrl.

She also revealed the news of her next, collaborative work – with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson: “People grapple with labeling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me. I'm just making music,” she said.

“I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I'm making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

SZA is no stranger to collaboration with big names. Her album featured Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, she featured on a Maroon 5 track this summer, and in the video for her dreamy hit "Drew Barrymore", inspired by 90s and noughties movies starring the actor, she was able to bag Barrymore herself for a cameo.