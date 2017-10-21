Throbbing Gristle star Genesis Breyer P-Orridge has leukemia

The former lead singer of Throbbing Gristle, pandrogynous, third gender icon Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, has been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML).

On his/er Facebook page s/he explained that s/he was postponing his/er upcoming European tour, as his/er treatment begins next week.

The singer, who uses ‘we’ in reference to his/er belief that s/he shares a body with his/er dead partner and bandmate Lady Jaye, who passed away in 2007 from stomach cancer, wrote to fans: “if you have ways you focus your loving energies and care to share a little with me. We’d be honoured (…) we have to agree with my medical experts, my amazing fellow band members, my two daughters Caresse and Genesse, and my chosen extended famille who so lovingly surround me that working on making me strong and fit once more has to be the only sensible priority. We kept hoping we’d be OK but today heard the illness has got worse this week. My sincere, oh so sad apologies for all of you who bought tickets, were excited to share time, space, loving ideas and celebrations with us in all those cities.”

A statement from P-Orridge’s representatives explained more about the circumstances surrounding his/er illness.

“In August, Genesis was hospitalised after months of not feeling well with chronic pain, severe asthma and fatigue. That hospitalisation and a battery of tests resulted in her finding out the cause of her symptoms was Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.

“Since being diagnosed, Genesis has been in and out of the hospital with various complications from the CML. Genesis sadly and regrettably had to cancel the upcoming Psychic TV tour dates due to these complications and having to remain in NYC to start treatment.

“All the doctors are optimistic that they can get this under control soon and get Gen back on h/er feet for events starting in early 2018. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and understanding.”

P-Orridge was born in Manchester and helped found Throbbing Gristle in 1975 alongside Cosey Fanni Tutti, Peter "Sleazy" Christopherson and Chris Carter.

The remaining members of the band are celebrating the vinyl release of the 40th Anniversary edition of their debut album The Second Annual Report Of Throbbing Gristle this November.

According to Cancer Research UK, the only way to get rid of CMML completely is to have a stem cell transplant, but the treatment is not suitable for everyone. CMML is a rare disease that can turn into acute lu