Watch Fever Ray’s new video for ‘To the Moon and Back’

Karin Dreijer, formerly one half of The Knife, has shared a new music video for “To the Moon and Back” as Fever Ray. She hasn’t released new music under that alias since 2009 when she put out an album of the same name.

The return was teased with a visual entitled “Switch Seeks Same” on Tuesday. Consistent with her love for bizarre costumes and mysterious masks the boundary-breaking musician pairs her electronic pop sound with twisted visuals for her comeback. Directed by Martin Falck, the video shows a cryogenically frozen Fever Ray waking up to attend a fucked up costumed BDSM tea party while singing “I want to run my fingers up your pussy”. After being force-fed and possibly pissed on, she is then kidnapped because why not?

Dreijer played in Swedish electronic duo The Knife with her brother Olof Dreijer. They split in 2014, but recently released a full-length concert film entitled Shaking the Habitual: Live at Terminal 5. Read their final ever interview here.