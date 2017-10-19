Watch the stunning video for SOPHIE’s shiny new track

SOPHIE has shared a new song “It’s Okay to Cry”, with a video in which she makes her on-screen debut. It marks her first solo release since her singles collection PRODUCT in 2015.

Compared to her hard candy-coated previous work, like “Bipp” and “Lemonade”, “It’s Okay To Cry” is soft and bubbly, with a stunning climactic high, bursting into thunder and lightning. The video, directed by SOPHIE, sees her sing against a background of pastel skies and shimmering galaxies.

“I hope you don’t take this the wrong way, but I think your inside is your best side,” she sings. “I can see the truth through all the lies, and even after all this time, just know you’ve got nothing to hide – it’s okay to cry.”

Since PRODUCT, the producer has collaborated with Lunice and Cashmere Cat, and will debut a live show in LA later this week.

Watch the stunning video below.