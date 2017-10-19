GAIKA goes to war on his new track ‘BATTALION’

Brixton rapper and producer GAIKA has dropped “Battalion”, a dark and fiery war-song, featuring Israeli MC Miss Red.

Dazed’s political editor-at-large recently announced his upcoming release Spectacular Empire Vol 1 on Warp Records, with this track as his first single. The avant-garde grime and bruising R&B artist additionally published his vision of the future on Dazed, The Spectacular Empire, chronicling an anarchic dystopian future, providing searing political and social commentary to take warning from.

This new music follows his 2016 EP and mixtape, Spaghetto and Security.

Keep an eye on GAIKA at Dazed, where we’ll be revealing more exciting new ventures from the artist later this year. He's setting off on a world tour with like-minded musicians and collaborators Kojey Radical, Flohio and God Colony.

Listen to “Battalion” featuring Miss Red below.