RZA admits Russell Crowe spat at Azealia Banks

Last year, Azealia Banks accused Russell Crowe of assaulting her. The singer said that Crowe spat on her, called her the n-word, choked her and threw her out of his hotel suite. RZA, who had accompanied Banks to the party, claimed she was lying, releasing a statement that denied her claims and called her an “obnoxious erratic individual”.

A recent interview with the Wu-Tang producer on the Breakfast Club sees RZA tell a different story now though.

“He spit at her. I saw that,” RZA admitted when probed about the incident.

“Did you check him at that point? That’s a white dude spitting on a black woman,” host Charlamagne tha God asked.

RZA then attempted to explain the spit wad wasn’t big, and landed near Banks rather than on her. He added that Crowe apologised to him – no word on an apology to Banks though.

At the time, the actor claimed he removed the “212” actor from his party after she threatened to cut other guests’ throats. The case was dropped by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office in December.

“UNTIL HE IS READY TO APOLOGIZE (TO ME) PUBLICLY, HE CAN GO BACK TO SUCKING RUSSELL CROWE’S DICK FOR INVITES TO HOLLYWOOD PARTIES,” she wrote in response on Instagram.

“Nobody understands how badly I wanted to die the moment RZA LIED and told the world I deserved to be spat (at). People laughed at me and said I lied.”

RZA is currently on the promo circuit for the latest Wu-Tang album and his film Love Beats Rhymes, starring Banks in her acting debut.

What we should take with this, among the host of other experiences shared by women – and of utmost importance here, women of colour – is that we should believe women. Don't gaslight them. Out abusers. Show solidarity with survivors.

Watch the full interview with RZA below.