Flying Lotus allegedly comments on Gaslamp Killer rape claim

A woman came forward on Twitter last week to accuse The Gaslamp Killer, real name William Bensussen, of drugging and raping her and a friend in 2013.

Flying Lotus appears to have defended the fellow Brainfeeder label musician during a show in LA at the weekend (October 14). He closed his set at Hollywood Cemetery Forever with a Gaslamp Killer song, and told the audience: “The internet is a fuckin’ liar. Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the fuckin’ law, okay?

“Thank you guys so much for coming, let truth and justice have its day.”

Twitter user @chelseaelaynne made the accusations last week, and provided a harrowing account: “The Gaslamp Killer drugged my best friend and myself at a party at the Standard Hotel, had non-consensual sex with both of us while we were completely incapacitated, and then dumped us back in front of the standard after it happened.”

Brainfeeder, Flying Lotus’ label, released a statement saying the artist was not currently signed or producing any material with them.

“Brainfeeder has always been a safe, inclusive space for artists of all types and we do not condone assault in any shape or form,” the statement read.

The allegations come about as women across the film industry stand up against the culture of silence surrounding sexual abuse. Actors like Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and dozens of others have spoken publicly about their abuse at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. Women have also come forward with stories from the media and music industries. Today, the Twitter hashtag ‘Me Too’ has seen thousands of personal experiences shared about assault and harassment.

Bensussen posted a Twitter statement denying the claims made, saying he would @never put anyone in a situation where they were not in control” or “hurt or endanger a woman”.

Flying Lotus was criticised last year for trivializing comments he made about rappers “taking advantage” of producers, likening them to rapists.