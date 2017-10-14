Taylor Swift's London listening party actually sounded lit

Taylor Swift ‘stans’ were posting gleefully on social media yesterday after 100 of them were handpicked by the star to attend her secret London listening party – where they became some of the first to listen to her new album.

Fans said that Swift “picked all 100 of us herself” after “stalking” them on social media for over a year.

Swift, who has been courting controversy since she released “Look What You Made Me You Do”, the first video from her new album, put on a wholesome event for her super-fans, who reportedly spent the evening eating chicken nuggets, M&Ms, and Reputation themed cookies.