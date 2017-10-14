Taylor Swift's London listening party actually sounded lit

Although she did ‘stalk’ fans to invite
Taylor Swift ‘stans’ were posting gleefully on social media yesterday after 100 of them were handpicked by the star to attend her secret London listening party – where they became some of the first to listen to her new album.
Fans said that Swift “picked all 100 of us herself” after “stalking” them on social media for over a year.
Swift, who has been courting controversy since she released “Look What You Made Me You Do”, the first video from her new album, put on a wholesome event for her super-fans, who reportedly spent the evening eating chicken nuggets, M&Ms, and Reputation themed cookies.
OKAY BUT THE ACTUAL TAYLOR SWIFT CAME ON MY ACCOUNTS, LURKED ME FOR A YEAR AND SCREENSHOTTED MY FAN ACCOUNTS AND SENT THEM TO TAYLOR NATION I CAN'T-— I MET TAYLOR!!!!!!! (@shookswiftie) October 14, 2017
Taylor said she hand picked all 100 of us herself, made a screenshot and sent it to taylornation 😍 #ReputationSecretSessions— Alina (@TrueSwiftie) October 13, 2017
TAYLOR HAS BEEN STALKING ME ON TWITTER FOR A YEAR! SHE KNEW I WENT TO NASHVILLE FOR 1989! I CANT COPE WITH LIFE #reputationsecretsessionspic.twitter.com/dqoMu2Cxxt— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 13, 2017
There's this song that made everyone sobbing. LITERALLY EVERYONE WAS SOBBING— ROMANO MET TAYLOR (@TIMELESummer) October 13, 2017
I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SPENT THE EVENING WITH HER. AND SHE IS THE MOST HAPPY I HAVE SEEN HER. WHAT IS LIFE? #reputationsecretsessions— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 13, 2017
Her new album, Reputation, is set to be released on November 10. The fans didn't give away too much about the album, but one said that one song left everyone “sobbing”, while another said that “no album comes close to this one”.
This is the second time Swift has hosted secret listening parties. Back in 2014, she invited fans to her LA mansion to listen to 1989 prior to its release and reportedly made her guests pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies and had a dance party.