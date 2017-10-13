Trent Reznor remixes John Carpenter’s Halloween score

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared their remix of John Carpenter’s classic theme for Halloween. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross put the iconic soundtrack through their industrial meat grinder for the upcoming Anthology, a new album of classic Carpenter scores reworked by the horror maestro.

“I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978,” said Reznor in a press release of the seminal midnight movie, which laid the template for countless slasher films to come. “We left the theatre forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

Listen to the track below, and seek out a copy of Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 from October 20 via Sacred Bones.