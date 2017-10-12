Listen to Death Grips’ relentless new 11-minute track

A day before their North American co-headlining tour with Ministry begins, Death Grips have shared the 11-minute track, which we first heard on the promotional video for the tour. They posted the full unnamed track to Facebook, writing, “people have been asking about the audio from our 2k17 tour promo video so here is the original version in its entirety”.

The track is an electronic drum solo performed by Zach Hill and impressively recorded in a single take. It follows an announcement earlier this year that they are working on a follow-up to their 2016 album Bottomless Pit. At the moment, they're meant to be collaborating with Australian artist Lucas Abela, known for shredding glass on his face to make music.

Hill and Andy Morin's other project, The I.L.Y's, released their third album Bodyguard back in May. The experimental band also recently released a heavy-hitting 22-minute piece of music called “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”.

You can hear the track and watch the promotional video below. Strap in, it's hard-going.

