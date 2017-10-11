Meet BbyMutha: the ‘black Marge Simpson’ who can really rap

We meet the rapper at her home in Chattanooga to talk about her kids, beefing with Nicki Minaj fans and her latest video getting props from Kehlani and SZA

Seeing her braids twisted into a facsimile of a blue beehive in new video “Rules”, you might think that BbyMutha’s ‘Black Marge Simpson’ tag might be exclusively aesthetic. But spending a couple of hours with her as she looks after two of her kids (one of two sets of twins, no less), and the connections to the classic cartoon mom stands out much more clearly. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-born and bred rapper handles a pair of fussy eaters as well as she does a grimy beat. Both personally and professionally, BbyMutha combines a brash, no-fucks attitude with an incredible sense of care. She’s not rapping about changing diapers, but she’s not denying the existence of her kids either. (Not to mention a reference to Frozen on “Indian Hair”.) One of her younger kids, Khloe, is responsible for the tag on her songs, while older daughter Michaela appears in the “Rules” video. All four pop up regularly on her social media. And yet, she’s not afraid to lean on specifics, quick and ready with a line about her pussy or a violent threat to rapists. While she resists the idea of the traditional role model, she’s much better suited to it than any of the trolls criticizing her parenting skills online. BbyMutha’s gaining a foothold in the rap game alongside many other female artists thanks to a raw honesty, a refusal to be anyone but herself. Others try to box her in as the mom of rap, but she won’t become a gimmick, putting the totality of her life on display – an attitude which extends equally to the production that she chooses. The hyperactive retro house of “Beautiful Ratchet” and the gritty, smoldering “Rules” that just went viral on Twitter recently, manage to feel united despite their vast differences, her laconic flow and smirking charm tieing everything together. We spoke with BbyMutha about her difficult past, her passion for the word “pussy,” her parenting skills, and Twitter run-ins with Nicki Minaj’s fanbase.

Are you just focusing on music now? Bbymutha: Yes, and then I have my two little ones, they at home with me all day during the day, and then I have my other two little ones at school during the day, but then they’re at home in the evening time. I’m a stay-at-home mom/rapper with two sets of twins. The older set are ten, and the younger set will be four the day before Halloween. The fact that you are full-time mom-ing and rapping is an unbelievable task. Bbymutha: It’s frustrating. Especially once I started getting booked for shows out of town. Trying to find a babysitter is hectic. My dad, he’ll watch my older kids, but he won’t watch all of them, which is understandable, because they’re little. It’s just so hard. Everybody thinks I’m supposed to be doing something else. They’re all like, ‘You need to get a real job,’ and it’s just like, ‘This is my job!’ I live in a small town, so a good ‘real job’ is working at the Amazon warehouse. I would still need the same support system. I get a lot of bullshit about my music because of the fact that I have kids. I just want people to know I am an actual human. I’m broke, I live in the hood, my car is raggedy as hell. Do you think that’s because of the genre you’re creating in? Bbymutha: It’s definitely because of the genre. If I was an R&B singer, it would seem a little bit more wholesome. But I’m a rapper, and I rap about shit that they feel like women don’t need to be talking about. Like, ‘You’re setting a bad example.’ I see a lot of women in music, especially R&B, who have children, but you don’t really see or hear the kids. They hide them. I do understand the protection aspect of it but I’m not gonna let anybody fuck with my fucking kids. If I was a gospel singer, people would love me. Right. Singing about god and faith, not pussy and dicks. Bbymutha: I’ve had people come to me and be like, ‘Your name is BbyMutha, why don’t you ever rap about your experiences as a mom?’ And I’m just like, ‘These are my experiences as a mom.’ I’m not going to get on the internet and post a song about changing diapers. That’s, like, really gimmicky. If I was to rap about mom stuff, I’d probably get (turned into) a Buzzfeed article, and I don’t want to be a meme. I’m trying to show people that just because you have kids doesn’t mean your life’s over. “I just want people to know I am an actual human. I’m broke, I live in the hood, my car is raggedy as hell” – Bbymutha Your kids are young, so is the fact that you are exposing them to ‘bad’ language an issue, or is it a case of that they’ll probably hear those words anyway so it’s better coming from you? Bbymutha: My parents were so secretive about everything. My mom is super Christian, and my dad is Muslim. When I first got my period, I didn’t know what it was. That’s how secretive they were about sex stuff. The only reason I was so curious about sex was because everybody acted like it was this big secret. My kids come talk to me about sex all the time, and I tell them. If you’re a human, you’re going to want to go and have sex, and I don’t want them to be scared. I want them to be like, ‘Hey, I’m interested in this, what should I do?’ My mom was pregnant before she got remarried. Maybe she was embarrassed or something, but we moved to Pensacola, Florida. I didn’t want to go so I went through this really depressed spell that whole year. At the end of the year, when I was 12 years old, I ended up beating up one of my teachers. There was a guy poking me in the back of the head with a pencil, and I kept trying to raise my hand to tell her. I stood up, and she grabbed my arm and dug her nails into my skin. And I just blacked out and started whooping her ass. Pensacola has zero tolerance. I was going to go to juvenile detention, but I told the police officer I was just going to kill myself, so they took me to a psych ward. I was in a crazy hospital, and they diagnosed me with depression and ADHD. That’s how I ended up moving back to Chattanooga. Did the criticism for rapping stem from your parents’ conservative nature? Do they accept what you’re doing now? Bbymutha: My mom just got to a point where she’s like, ‘Hey, I get it.’ My mom is an artist. She can draw her butt off, but she just put her dreams to the side. I don’t want to do that. I see the struggles that she had to go through, and I would rather struggle for my art than struggle trying to work some job that I’m not happy in. But my dad is not on board. We fall out constantly. One thing I will say, though, is that if I have to go out of town, and he’s able to, he will watch the kids for me. Them not liking my music makes me feel like I’m doing something to rebel against my parents. I don’t want my art to be angsty teenage rebellion. I would think that my dad would understand because he doesn’t work a regular job. He’s a barber; he’s been cutting hair since before I was born. Rap is like a regular job, you have to build a resumé. When you first enter, you start with minimum wage, you build yourself up to get raises. The only difference between what I do and a regular job is that I can’t be fired.

And you’re opening yourself up to public criticism in this regard – there’ve been people tweeting pretty cruel things at you. But it looks like you stand up to all that hate. Bbymutha: I’m not going to let anybody talk to me crazy. I’m a very transparent person. What you see on Twitter is me. I don’t know how to put on a persona. I’m not going to let anybody disrespect me. I’ve been doing this for almost four years, so I have my fans and I feel like they know me. I feel like we have conversations, and I’ll talk to them. Recently, I have all these new people looking at me, and they don’t know me. So, of course they’re coming at me, like, ‘Damn, you’ve got four kids?’ I know there’s a lot of rappers who call themselves ‘mom’ and ‘dad’, but I actually have kids. It’s not just a name for me. As a woman who is raising kids by herself, I know I’m going to be fine and my kids are going to be fine. The media makes a lot of people look worse. The media portrays single moms terribly, especially single black moms. What is the most rewarding thing about being been a black single mom? Bbymutha: My kids are hilarious as fuck. (Laughs) I have so many single mothers that tell me, ‘Please keep doing what you’re doing. You inspire me.’ Having kids is not a punishment. I don’t understand the disconnect. What happens when you have children that makes people think that you don’t want to have fun anymore? Anything women do, we have to be punished. Like, okay, you want a girl who sucks dick but when she does you call her a ho. We can’t win. Because of that double standard, the world can feel like a crippling place. Do you feel comfortable in Chattanooga because it feels familiar and safe? Bbymutha: I keep myself here because I’m scared. I moved to Nashville before I had my little twins and I was going to school for fashion design. I ended up getting caught up with this guy who was actually my babies’ father. He ended up being really abusive. He was an alcoholic. He started spiraling after a while. We lived in his house and used to sell drugs. There was a studio in the house, too, so it was just too much traffic in and out. Somebody ended up shooting my babies’ daddy in the arm. Almost blew his arm off. So, after that, he just beat the shit out of me, and gave me a black eye. He apologised and said he wanted to see me, and we ended up having sex, and I ended up getting pregnant. It was like, ‘Now I’m stuck with this fool.’ “Rap is like a regular job, you have to build a resume. When you first enter, you start with minimum wage, you build yourself up to get raises. The only difference between what I do and a regular job is that I can’t be fired” – Bbymutha I feel ill-equipped to tell you how truly sorry I am, but your care and focus is in the right place – especially in your music. What is your earliest musical memory? Bbymutha: When I was really young, we used to go to this thing called The Girls Club. It was an after-school program and summer camp. We would have dance contests – that was during the booty-shaking era. Then, after my mom stopped working there, she got really holy and I couldn’t listen to any secular music. I would go over to my dad’s house every other weekend during the summer, and my dad let me listen to music. I used to sell mix CDs; people would give me a list of songs to put on CDs for them and I would sell them at school for five dollars. I started getting really into T.I, Three 6 Mafia, Trina, this female artist Ludacris worked with named Shawnna, and Missy Elliott. That’s also how I started finding out about more local rappers like La Chat. I would listen to her and really love how she would tell stories. Was there much of a local music scene? Bbymutha: There was, but they were all older guys. That was my first experience with local rap. What was the turning point for you to start rapping? Bbymutha: Before I ever started rapping, I was a poet. When I was in tenth grade, my cousins and I had this fake rap group. I would write all of their verses for them and we would sing the songs in class. Before I actually moved to Nashville, I was dating this guy who ended up getting signed. He and his friends all did music, and I would listen to some of the stuff they would do and be like, ‘This is good, but I could probably do better.’ I ended up going to a friend’s house, and I recorded this song called ‘Slut’. I just wrote the verse really quick over ‘Feelin’ It’ by Jay-Z. I put that on Soundcloud, and my boyfriend at the time was like, ‘Oh, that’s actually good, you should keep doing it.’ So I made two or three more songs and then I kind of just quit because I moved to Nashville. My boyfriend at that time was like, ‘I’m not going to date a rapper. If you want to be with me, you’re going to have to let that go.’ But after a while, after I had the little twins, I was just bored and got back into it.