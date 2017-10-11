Princess Nokia threw hot soup at a racist train passenger

“Any other racists wanna try us again?”

Text Kemi Alemoru

Do you ever see those viral videos where there’s a loud-mouthed racist spouting abuse on public transport and intimidated passengers turn a blind eye? Never one to shy away from pushing boundaries or setting agendas, 25-year-old rapper Princess Nokia recently stopped an altercation between a racist and a group of teenage boys by throwing hot yellow soup (carrot and coriander? in the offender’s face.

Princess Nokia, whose real name is Destiny Frasqueri, has made a name for herself as a musician that stands up to racism and sexism, not only through her lyrics but also at her live shows. It has become common practice for her to demand that men stand at the back of the crowd during her concerts because she believes that “women should take up space the way men do”.

New Yorkers kicking racists ass one at a time pic.twitter.com/yRUBD3kXIs — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 10, 2017

Footage from a now viral video shows a visibly drunk man, identified as Paul Lawson, run around an L-train carriage chanting the n-word. When the train pulled into its next stop, Princess Nokia entered the frame. She shouted: “get the fuck out!” before throwing the contents of a paper bowl at Lawson When the man proceeded to get back on the train, passengers, including Princess Nokia, pushed and kicked Lawson onto the platform. The unapologetic rapper took to Twitter to confirm that she was the woman in the viral video. “I witness blatant racism in public constantly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go undefended,” she wrote. “It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women (sic)”. Read the rest of her account below:

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The important matter is:



I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatterhttps://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

I witness blatant racism in public constanly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go Un defended — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

But I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017