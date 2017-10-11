Pin It
Princess Nokia threw hot soup at a racist train passenger

“Any other racists wanna try us again?”

Kemi Alemoru

Do you ever see those viral videos where there’s a loud-mouthed racist spouting abuse on public transport and intimidated passengers turn a blind eye?

Never one to shy away from pushing boundaries or setting agendas, 25-year-old rapper Princess Nokia recently stopped an altercation between a racist and a group of teenage boys by throwing hot yellow soup (carrot and coriander? in the offender’s face.

Princess Nokia, whose real name is Destiny Frasqueri, has made a name for herself as a musician that stands up to racism and sexism, not only through her lyrics but also at her live shows. It has become common practice for her to demand that men stand at the back of the crowd during her concerts because she believes that “women should take up space the way men do”.

Footage from a now viral video shows a visibly drunk man, identified as Paul Lawson, run around an L-train carriage chanting the n-word. When the train pulled into its next stop, Princess Nokia entered the frame. She shouted: “get the fuck out!” before throwing the contents of a paper bowl at Lawson When the man proceeded to get back on the train, passengers, including Princess Nokia, pushed and kicked Lawson onto the platform.

The unapologetic rapper took to Twitter to confirm that she was the woman in the viral video. “I witness blatant racism in public constantly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go undefended,” she wrote. “It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women (sic)”.

Read the rest of her account below:

