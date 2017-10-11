Eminem lays into Donald Trump in electric freestyle

The viral cypher was part of last night’s BET awards
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
Eminem has laid into Donald Trump in a new freestyle for last night (October 10)’s BET awards. In the four-minute freestyle, titled “The Storm” and filmed in a lo-fi style in a Detroit car park, the rapper issues his fans a final demand: either support him, or support Donald Trump.
“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line,” he raps. “You’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside / I’ll do it for it for you with this: fuck you.”
Elsewhere he attacks the president’s death drive in regards to North Korea and likens him to The Thing from the Fantastic Four. “Racism’s the only thing he’s Fantastic Four / Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange.”
The cypher also sends love to Colin Kaepernick, who was the first NFL athlete to take a knee against police brutality and systemic racism in America, inspiring a wave of solidarity protests from other players and angering Trump. Kaepernick responded on Twitter, “I appreciate you Eminem”.
After going viral overnight, the freestyle has drawn a mixture of support and criticism from listeners on Twitter, with some mocking Eminem for his outfit choice and occasionally corny lines (“That’s an awfully hot coffee pot / Shall I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not / But that’s all I got”) and others praising him given that his success within white, suburban areas of America means a portion of that audience are likely to be Trump voters.
Eminem looks exactly like how Mariah Carey portrayed him in the Obsessed video😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uNjxeYsqXa— WorldStar (@WorldStar_Posts) October 11, 2017
Given the US president’s tendency to whine about every petty piece of media bullshit, it’s likely he’ll respond to this on Twitter when he wakes up today, so let’s all wait until that gets digested through the news cycle.
