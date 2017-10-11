Eminem lays into Donald Trump in electric freestyle

Eminem has laid into Donald Trump in a new freestyle for last night (October 10)’s BET awards. In the four-minute freestyle, titled “The Storm” and filmed in a lo-fi style in a Detroit car park, the rapper issues his fans a final demand: either support him, or support Donald Trump.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line,” he raps. “You’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside / I’ll do it for it for you with this: fuck you.”

Elsewhere he attacks the president’s death drive in regards to North Korea and likens him to The Thing from the Fantastic Four. “Racism’s the only thing he’s Fantastic Four / Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange.”