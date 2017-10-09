Watch St. Vincent debut stunning songs from MASSEDUCTION

On the cusp of her Fear the Future tour and her forthcoming full-length release, St. Vincent has played new songs live for the very first time. Performing at Red Bull Music Academy, she debuted ‘Hang on Me’, ‘Pills’ and more from the LP.

MASSEDUCTION is the artist’s - real name Annie Clark - fifth studio album, set for release October 13. The musician played tunes from her first four albums, like “Cheerleader”, “The Strangers” and “Actor out of Work”, before launching into the entirety of her upcoming album at Hollywood’s Paramount Studios. As she performed, the screen behind her showed clips from her sharp-witted spoof interview skits with Carrie Brownstein.

Clark recently dropped the surreal “Los Ageless” video, which sees her get some face-stretching plastic surgery. She also released the stunning “New York” last month.

Speaking in the latest issue of Nylon, the artist discussed her process for her records. “The point is for the song to mean whatever it means to somebody else,” she said. “Some people have a real hang-up about being misunderstood. I don’t care. I would be concerned if someone was like, ‘Wow, she seems like a Holocaust denier.’ But racism, sexism or homophobia aside? I’m happy to be misunderstood.”

Clark also detailed her thoughts prior to embarking on her mammoth tour: “The record is full of sorrow, but the visual aspect of it is really absurd. I take the piss out of myself. The last tour I sat atop a pink throne, looking very imperious. This one will let people see that I have a sense of humour.”

Outside of music, Clark is working on the women-led adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. The singer made her directorial debut with Birthday Party as part of the horror anthology XX.

Watch some videos of St Vincent’s beautiful performance below.