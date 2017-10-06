Prince’s Paisley Park estate is looking for an archivist

After Prince died at the age of 57 last April, his brother-in-law Maurice Philips announced that Paisley Park – the musician’s studio compound and residence in Minneapolis – would be transformed into a museum. Paisley Park has been open to the public since October, displaying thousands of items from personal collection and offering tours of his studios – yet there’s seemingly still plenty of work left to be done, as the estate are currently looking to hire an archivist to manage the musician’s artefacts.

A job listing on Indeed.com (h/t Chal Ravens) explains that Paisley Park are hiring an ‘Archives Catalog Associate’ a full-time role, with responsibilities that include the handling, logging, and conservation of Prince’s collection; the cleaning and monitoring of exhibits; research; and assistance with requisitions and loans. Being a Prince fan obviously helps too, though it would seem that previous archiving experience is perhaps more important – they expect any applicants to have at least one year’s experience in the field.

Previous articles about Prince’s archives in the New York Times and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine give an insight into the job that the team are doing, showing how the late musician’s story and legacy is being preserved after his death. For full details of the job and how to apply, visit Indeed and head to the Paisley Park website.

Listen to “Paisley Park” below.