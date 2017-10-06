Listen to Kelela’s stunning debut album Take Me Apart

Kelela has released her long-awaited debut album Take Me Apart.

Arriving two years from her last release, the Hallucinogen EP, and four years from her breakthrough Cut 4 Me mixtape, the 13-track album is a more expansive and refined vision of the R&B artist’s earlier releases. Take Me Apart features previously released singles “Blue Light”, “LMK”, “Frontline”, and “Waitin’”.

Kelela will also be touring North America throughout November before heading on a string of European shows in December. Check out the tour dates here.

Listen to Take Me Apart via Spotify and Apple Music below.