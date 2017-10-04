King Krule drops heavy new song ‘Half Man Half Shark’

Archy Marshall, under his famed moniker King Krule, has released a new track from his forthcoming album The Ooz.

“Half Man Half Shark” follows “Czech One”, which was released in August, and “Dum Surfer”, a tune accompanied by a visual with a zombified Marshall taking to the stage.

Information released on the south London artist’s second studio album relates that it will be much darker than Six Feet Beneath the Moon, his 2013 debut record. This release will see “wrenching themes of self-annihilation and fraying relationships... inextricably linked in Marshall’s eyes”.

On this heavy track, he sings of a “half man with the body of a shark”, exploring loneliness to a stark, guitar-led instrumental.

The musician will embark on an international tour later this month, and The Ooz is slated for release on XL Recordings October 13.

Listen to “Half Man Half Shark” below