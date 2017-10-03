St. Vincent gets a freaky facelift in ‘Los Ageless’ video

St. Vincent has unveiled the video for her latest single “Los Ageless” – and “unveiling” really is the appropriate word, as the video sees the musician uncover bandages from her face to reveal a very weird facelift underneath.

Directed by Willo Perron (Kanye West, Rihanna The xx) and produced with Red Bull, the video lampoons LA life – pedicures, clean eating, yoga, sushi – using bold, vivid colours.

“Los Ageless” is the second single from St. Vincent’s forthcoming album Masseduction. Co-produced by St. Vincent with Jack Antonoff and due out on October13, the album also features previous single “New York”.

Watch the “Los Ageless” video below.