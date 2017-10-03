A Yeah Yeah Yeahs documentary is coming

Last week the Yeah Yeah Yeahs revealed a new (old) song from their classic Fever to Tell era alongside news that they’d be reissuing their debut as an extra special boxset. They’ve now revealed that there will also be a documentary bundled with the release titled There Is No Modern Romance.

According to NME, There Is No Modern Romance comes directed by Patrick Daughters and Stephen Berger and follows the band on their 2003 UK tour. Named after the album track “Modern Romance”, the film explores the “near downfall” of the band during this era. Its trailer is full of vintage footage of the band – grainy visuals, heavy riffs, and an Ikara Colt t-shirt for the true old school indie heads – and shows the group seemingly on the edge of a breakdown.

Besides the 26-minute documentary, the Fever to Tell reissue also contains unreleased demos, b-sides and more, and lands on October 20 ahead of the album’s 15th anniversary next year.

Watch the trailer for There Is No Modern Romance below.