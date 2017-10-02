Tidal will send a plane of supplies to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria has left thousands of natives in Puerto Rico without any supplies, and Donald Trump's slow and crude response to the humanitarian crisis has remained at the forefront of the news.

Tidal has taken matters into their own hands by partnering with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief effort, an organisation that provides resources to help recover from natural disasters, to fill a cargo plane with 200,000-pounds worth of relief supplies. Artists including Fat Joe and Romeo Santos will be at one of the 19 drop-off locations in New York to collect supplies. Along with this initiative, Tidal will be hosting their 3rd annual Tidal X Brooklyn on October 17 with 100 per cent of proceeds going to those affected by recent disasters.