Tidal will send a plane of supplies to Puerto Rico

Following Trump’s poor response to the tragedy, the streaming service has taken matters into its own hands and will send 200,000 pounds of relief items
Hurricane Maria has left thousands of natives in Puerto Rico without any supplies, and Donald Trump's slow and crude response to the humanitarian crisis has remained at the forefront of the news.
Tidal has taken matters into their own hands by partnering with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief effort, an organisation that provides resources to help recover from natural disasters, to fill a cargo plane with 200,000-pounds worth of relief supplies. Artists including Fat Joe and Romeo Santos will be at one of the 19 drop-off locations in New York to collect supplies. Along with this initiative, Tidal will be hosting their 3rd annual Tidal X Brooklyn on October 17 with 100 per cent of proceeds going to those affected by recent disasters.
By 10/5, we must fill this plane w/ supplies to aid disaster relief in Puerto Rico & can only do it with YOUR help: https://t.co/Wkk6BYbF5epic.twitter.com/RxJcrhErTZ— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) September 28, 2017
The move marks yet another occasion where musicians have pooled together to provide money and supplies to the affected. Rapper Cardi B posted a picture of the plane being used to deliver the supplies stating, “By 10/5, we must fill this plane w/ supplies to aid disaster relief in Puerto Rico & can only do it with YOUR help”. These efforts showcased the strength and capability to bring Puerto Rico aid without the US government. We will not remain bystanders and continue to watch as a country crumbles.