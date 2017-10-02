GAIKA shares new video and announces world party tour

GAIKA, the avant-garde musician and Dazed’s political editor-at-large, has today announced a world tour and shared a new video for a track called “Battalion”. We recently published his vision of the future, The Spectacular Empire – a world in which authority has been removed and cities destroyed, a world where chaos reigns.

These ideas will now move into the physical realm in the shape of a global tour, taking collaborators and like-minded musicians with him such as Kojey Radical, Flohio and God Colony, “artists who have gravitated towards each other with a shared sense of exploration and political provocation,” as described by Warp.