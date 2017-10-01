Marilyn Manson crushed by falling prop while performing

According to Tatiana Tenreyro , a writer at Billboard, said on Twitter that Manson was subsequently pulled out of the show on a stretcher – and that Alice Glass , Manson's support act, ran out of the show crying.

Footage from the incident shows Manson seemingly attempting to climb the scaffolding the guns were attached to before they fall on him.

Dramatic ultra-goth star Marilyn Manson has been hospitalised after two giant gun props fell on him while he was performing in New York

Another eyewitness, Anthony Biscardi, speaking to the BBC, said: “He was performing the song Sweet Dreams. Towards the middle of the song it seemed as though he tried climbing onto a prop.

“The first touch of weight on those poles and it came crashing down onto him.”

Manson's condition isn't currently known prompting a mild online hysteria – with some fans worrying that the star may have been seriously injured or died, meanwhile, others are making jokes about ‘gun control’.

However, a Manson representative told Rolling Stone magazine that: “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.”

Manson was three dates into his tour to promote new album Heaven Upside Down due out next Friday (October 6). The first video from the album, “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”, was released in September – showing Manson causing chaos with nuns.